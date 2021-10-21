Follow us on Image Source : FILE Cabinet approves 3% increase in DA of Central Government employees, pensioners

In the wake of rising inflation, Union Cabinet has approved 3 per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance of Central Government employees and pensioners. This will come into effect from 1st July 2021. This will be an additional 3% payable on the existing 28% of basic pay and pension. The decision will benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

The move would, however, put a burden of Rs 9,488.70 crore on the government's exchequer every year.

In July, the Central government had restored Dearness Allowance (DA) benefits for its employees and pensioners and had increased the DA from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

The DA is a part of the salary given to government employees and pensioners. Notably, the payment of DA of employees has not been revised since January 2020.

