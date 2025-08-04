Bullet train to cover Mumbai-Ahmedabad in just two hours, to run at speed of 320 km per hour | Check details India's first bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is set to begin operations soon, marking a significant milestone in the country's transport infrastructure.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that India's first bullet train, running between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, will start soon. He also said that the high-speed train will reduce the travel time between the two cities to just two hours and seven minutes.

Giving information about the bullet train project, Vaishnaw said, "The first bullet train from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will start very soon, and the work on the project is going on at a fast pace. When it starts running, the journey from Mumbai to Ahmedabad will take only two hours and seven minutes."

The Union Minister was at Bhavnagar terminus from where he virtually flagged off the Ayodhya Express, Rewa-Pune Express, and Jabalpur-Raipur Express, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai, respectively.

12 stations on the Mumbai and Ahmedabad bullet train corridor

India’s first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will cover a distance of 508 kilometres. It will start from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai and end at Sabarmati in Ahmedabad, running at a top speed of 320 km/h. The high-speed rail corridor will have 12 stations along the route:

Mumbai (BKC)

Thane

Virar

Boisar

Vapi

Bilimora

Surat

Bharuch

Vadodara

Anand

Ahmedabad

Sabarmati

India's first bullet train: Check key features

Speed: The train is designed for a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph).

Route: The first route is the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor.

Tunnels: The project includes a 21 km long tunnel, including a 7 km undersea tunnel.

Stations: The route will have 12 stations, with state-of-the-art facilities.

First Section: The first section, between Bilimora and Surat, is expected to be operational by August 2026.

Undersea Tunnel: This project includes India's first 7 km undersea tunnel under Thane Creek.

J-slab ballastless track system: This project also marks the first use of the J-slab ballastless track system in India.

