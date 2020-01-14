BSF shoots down drone spotted near Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Representational image

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel spotted a drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district and opened fire to bring it down, officials said on Tuesday.

The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village near the Shameke border post on Monday night, they said.

The drone was spotted twice following which BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion opened fire at it to bring it down, the officials said.

Earlier on January 10, Punjab Police seized two highly sophisticated Chinese-made drones and arrested a serving and two smugglers belonging to a narco-terror module involved in smuggling of weapons and narcotics across the India-Pakistan border.

The seizures, resulting from targeted and intelligence-led search operations, also included drone batteries, custom-made drone containers, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh in cash, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and the magazine of an INSAS rifle, it said.

The drones, capable of travelling two-three kms on either side of the border, were reportedly being launched from the Indian side to fly into Pakistan to pick up payloads of narcotics. The gang had apparently already conducted four-five sorties, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta told the media.

(With inputs from PTI)

