BSF, Punjab Police jointly recover drone, heroin and pistol body from Tarn Taran district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday (May 28) recovered a drone, 112.15 grams of suspected heroin, and a pistol body along the Punjab border. Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF teams, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, first seized the drone and heroin from Tarn Taran district.

"On information of BSF intelligence wing, a joint search operation by the BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police led to the recovery of 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with 1 packet of suspected heroin (Gross weight- 112.15 Grams) in burnt condition from a farming field adjacent to village- Mehdipur of district Tarn Taran," the BSF said.

Later in the evening, BSF troops recovered a pistol body without its upper slide from a farming field near Daoke village in Amritsar district. The pistol was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached.

Swift action of BSF troops and precise inputs by its intelligence set up successfully foiled a few more nefarious attempts of the Pakistani syndicate from across the border. Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and three packets of heroin during separate search operations along the Punjab border in Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar districts.

Acting on intelligence, BSF and Punjab Police on Monday seized the drone and three packets of suspected heroin from farming fields near the border villages. A joint search operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police led to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin, weighing 550.18 grams, from a farming field near Mehdipur village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.