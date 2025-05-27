BSF proposes to name of its posts in Samba sector 'Sindoor' after Operation's success Speaking on the issue, BSF IG Jammu Frontier Shashank Anand said that three jawans, including an Indian Army Naik, were killed in fighting the cross-border shelling.

Jammu:

Following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, the Border Security Force (BSF) has proposed to name a post in the Samba sector as "Sindoor" and two others in the name of the personnel killed during the cross-border shelling by Pakistan on May 10. Speaking on the issue, BSF IG Jammu Frontier Shashank Anand said that three jawans, including an Indian Army Naik, were killed in fighting the cross-border shelling.

"On the morning of May 10, Pakistan sent low-flying drones to target our posts. The BSF was actively engaging these drones. However, during one such incident, a tragic event occurred when BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiyaz, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Indian Army Naik Sunil Kumar were trying to counter a drone; it dropped a payload, resulting in the killing of all three," he said.

"We propose to name two of our posts on our personnel we have lost and one post to be named 'Sindoor' in the Samba sector," IG Shashank Anand said.

IG Anand also praised the women personnel who fought at forward posts during Operation Sindoor.

"BSF's women personnel fought on forward duty posts during Operation Sindoor. Our brave women personnel, Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari commanded a forward post, Constable Manjit Kaur, Constable Malkit Kaur, Constable Jyoti, Constable Sampa and Constable Swapna and others fought on forward posts against Pakistan during this operation," he said.

He also mentioned the inputs of terrorists' possible infiltration along the Line of Control and International Border.

"We are getting many inputs regarding terrorists returning to their launch pads & camps and possible infiltration along LoC & IB. Security Forces will have to remain alert," Shashank Anand said.

"On 9th May, Pakistan targeted a number of our posts. First, they started targeting our posts with a flat trajectory weapon and mortar. They also targeted one of our villages, Abdullian. Our BSF jawans gave a befitting reply to them. When they reduced firing, they increased drone activity. In response, BSF targeted and destroyed the Pakistani terrorist launchpad Mastpur," Pal said. will have to remain alert," Shashank Anand said.

(With inputs from ANI)