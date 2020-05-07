Image Source : AP Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19: Officials

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have personnel succumbed to Covid-19, while, 41 new cases have taken the total infections in the force to 193. These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to coronavirus infection and the second among paramilitary forces after a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease last month.

"Grief stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted infection of COVID19 while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment," Border Security Force said in a statement.

Grief stricken with deaths of two BSF personnel during this pandemic. A critically ill patient died who had contracted infection of #COVID19 while visiting super speciality clinics for his treatment: Border Security Force (1/2) pic.twitter.com/BqlUXwASy1 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

"Other borderman died on Monday 4th May in Safdarjung hospital, where he was admitted on 3rd May. From normal ward he was shifted to ICU on 4th May. After his death, prior to postmortem, COVID19 test was done and result came positive by late night of 6th May, Wednesday," the BSF added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage