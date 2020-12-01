Image Source : FILE BSF officer martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Poonch

A sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was martyred in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The incident took place at Tarkundi area of Mendhar in Poonch district.

"The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri sector on the LoC again, in which BSF sub-inspector Paotinsat Guite was deployed at Forward Defence Location attained martyrdom while displaying conspicuous act of bravery in not only retaliating to the enemy fire but also saved many of his colleagues' lives," a statement issued by the BSF said. It said the border man had displayed highest degree of dedication and devotion, and laid down his life in the line of duty.

November saw at least 15 people, including nine security personnel, losing their lives in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in various sectors in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, the officials said Pakistani Rangers continued unprovoked firing in Karol Krishna, Gurnam and Pansar border outposts along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, prompting befitting retaliation by the BSF.

The firing from across the border started around 9.35 pm on Monday and continued till 4.40 am on Tuesday, they said, adding there was no report of any casualty or damage on Indian side.

According to the officials, over 4,100 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported along the IB and LoC this year, which is highest in the past decade.

