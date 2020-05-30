West Bengal extends lockdown till June 15 with 'conditional relaxations'. Full List

Image Source : PTI West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee/FILE

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended coronavirus lockdown in the state till June 15 with "conditional relaxations." The announcement comes just after the Central government issued fresh guidelines for 'Unlock 1' with a focus on the economic front. So far, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have announced an extension of the lockdown.

WEST BENGAL LOCKDOWN: RELAXATIONS (outside affected areas)

Operation in tea hardens including associated activities of tea industry with 100% strength of workers w.e.f. 01/06/2020

Operations in jute mills with 100 percent strength of workers w.e.f. 01/06/2020

Operations in micro, small, medium and large industries including mining activities with 100% strength of workers w.e.f. 01/06/2020

Construction activities with 100 percent strength of workers w.e.f. 01/06/2020

Intra-state (inter-district) movement of government and private buses w.e.f. 01/06/2020, with passengers not more than the actual seating capacity of the buses. All passengers shall wear face masks and gloves during the entire journey.

Opening of places of worship in consultation with local police station w.e.f. 01/06/2020. Not more than 10 persons at a time shall be permitted to enter the premises. Gathering or assembly of people shall not be allowed in the said premises.

Indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality show production, including for web portal and OTT platforms, with not more than 35 persons per unit at a time.

Functioning of government offices with 70 percent strength on a day on rotation basis.

Operations of private offices and establishments, w.e.f. 08/06/2020 with number of workers as decided by the management. However, work from home should be encouraged.

Operations in hotels, restaurants w.e.f 08/06/2020

Opening of shopping malls w.e.f 08/06/2020

