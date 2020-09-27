Uttar Pradesh: 3 dead, 5 injured in bus-van collision in Kannauj's Jalalpur area

Image Source : PTI/FILE 3 dead, 5 injured in bus-van collision in Kannauj's Jalalpur area

In a tragic incident, three people killed and five were injured after a massive collision between a van and a bus on Sunday evening Jalalpur area of Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. The deceased also include a seven-year-old boy.

Three dead, 5 injured in a collision between a van and a bus in Jalalpur area of Kannauj; injured referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur: Kannauj Police — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2020

After colliding with the van, the bus fell in a roadside ditch. Eighteen passengers of the bus received minor injuries, the police said.

According to Kotwali police station SHO, Vikas Rai, the accident took place on the GT Road at Jalalpur village of the district. The seven people, who were seriously injured, were in the van, police said.

Among the deceased, one was Ayush, the son of a man named Sonu, who was returning with his family members to Kanpur from Farrukhabad after attending the last rites of his brother-in-law.

The van's driver Ajit Kumar (30) and Shakuntala (35) also died in the incident, police said.

Three of the seriously injured, whose condition was critical, were referred to the Medical College and Hospital in Tirwa.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives, and directed that the injured persons should get adequate treatment, a statement issued by the UP government said on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

