  4. Pune reports another +Ve Coronavirus case; Maharashtra's COVID-19 positive count jumps to 17

Pune reports another +Ve Coronavirus case; Maharashtra's COVID-19 positive count jumps to 17. 311 people have been kept under medical supervision. Pune's Departmental Commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar confirmed this to the media.

Pune Updated on: March 13, 2020 16:51 IST
Image Source : FILE

One more person has been tested positive for the novel-coronavirus in Pune. Maharashtra's total COVID19 count now stands at 17.

Many Indian states are taking various measures to fight Coronavirus outbreak. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh have decided to keep schools and colleges shut. In Uttar Pradesh schools and colleges will be shut till 22 March.

In Delhi, cinema halls are going to be closed in addition to schools and colleges.

More to follow...

