Breaking: No floor test in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow

There will be no floor test taking place in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly tomorrow. As per reports, the floor test has not been included in tomorrow's order of business for the MP assembly. However, there is a provision by which the speaker of the house can call for a floor test by issuing a supplementary order of business.

Governor Lalji Tandon will address the assembly tomorrow.

BJP had requested a floor test in the assembly after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia shifted sides to join the BJP.

Congress, which holds a slender majority in the state finds itself in dire straits with BJP requesting the governor for live videography of the floor test.