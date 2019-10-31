Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 31, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

New Delhi Updated on: October 31, 2019 8:33 IST
144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Live updates : Breaking News October 31

  • Oct 31, 2019 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    10 killed, 13 injured in Pakistan as fire breaks out in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express

    10 people killed, 13 injured in a fire in Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan. 

  • Oct 31, 2019 8:27 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83

    CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at the age of 83 in Kolkata. He was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.

  • Oct 31, 2019 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Hindi most popular Indian language in US

    Hindi continues to be the most popular Indian languages in the US, followed by Gujarati and Telugu. 

  • Oct 31, 2019 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Bangladesh opposition leader gets 3-year jail for allegedly giving death threats to PM Hasina

    Bangladesh opposition leader awarded 3-year jail term for allegedly giving death threats to PM Sheikh Hasina.

  • Oct 31, 2019 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 144th birth anniversary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 144th birth anniversary, celebrated as Ekta Diwas.

  • Oct 31, 2019 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Air India launches Amritsar-Stansted flight services today

    Air India is set to connect Amritsar in Punjab with London Stansted with a thrice-a-week service from October 31 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.

  • Oct 31, 2019 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi arrives at Kevadiya to pay tribute to Sardar Patel

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kevadiya to pay tribute to the statue of unity on 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Gangster serving life imprisonment gets married in jail premises

    Gangster Mandeep Singh who is serving life imprisonment in Nabha Central Jail got married in a Gurudwara inside the jail premises yesterday. The jail officials were ordered to arrange for the marriage rituals by  Punjab and Haryana High Court. 

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Articles 370, 35A were gateway of terrorism into India: Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Article 370 and Article 35A were the gateway of terrorism into Jammu and Kashmir which was closed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by abrogating them.

    Shah also said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's unfullfilled dream of integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country was accomplished on August 5 when Article 370 and 35A were repealed.

    "Article 370 and 35A were the gateway of terrorism in India. Prime Minister Modi has closed this gate by repealing them," he said while flagging off a run to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Patel here.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Amit Shah flags off ‘Run For Unity’ at National Stadium

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah flags off ‘Run For Unity’ at National Stadium, on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

    Amit Shah flags off 'Run For Unity' at National Stadium

    Image Source : ANI

    Amit Shah flags off ‘Run For Unity’ at National Stadium

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    President rule revoked in Jammu and Kashmir after 2 UTs created

    The President's rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir was on Thursday revoked following bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.
    The two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh come into existence on Thursday after the central government on August 5 decided to abrogate the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and create them on October 31.

    "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 19th December 2018 in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir," the official notification said.

    Earlier, the central rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2017 after the resignation of the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti when the BJP withdrew support to the PDP led government.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    R K Mathur sworn in as Ladakh LG

    Radha Krishna Mathur was on Thursday sworn-in as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, which came into existence after bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The oath of office was administered by chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir high court Geeta Mittal at a simple function held at Leh.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to ex-PM Indira Gandhi

    Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur to take oath today

    As Ladakh becomes Union Territory, the appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur to take oath today. Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony in Leh.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Dharmendra Pradhan participates in 'Run For Unity' in Bhubaneswar

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participates in 'Run For Unity' in Bhubaneswar, organised on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi leaves for Kevadiya to pay tribute to Sardar Patel

    PM Narendra Modi to pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya, on his 144th birth anniversary. He will also participate in Ekta Diwas Parade, visit the technology demonstration site and later interact with Civil Service Probationers at Kevadiya.

  • Oct 31, 2019 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Amit Shah addresses public meet on 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

    Union Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting on 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

