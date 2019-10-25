Army chief Bipin Rawat visits border villages of Uttarakhand | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 25, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 25, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Pentagon is planning to send hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to guard oil fields in eastern Syria to guard the oil fields, President Donald Trump is likely to give his consent to the plan, Fox News reports.
Central Industrial Security Force personnel (CISF) nabbed 2 passengers carrying around Rs 1 Crore at Jangpura Metro station yesterday; I-T department is questioning the two passengers.
Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday visited the border villages of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, interacted with villagers and planted fruit-bearing trees in hamlets close to the Sino-Indian border. The Army chief planted walnut and pine nut saplings in Malari village of the district as part of a tree plantation programme undertaken in the villages of both Garhwal and Kumaon regions to conserve the environment, stop migration and improve the economy of border villages.
The programme which targets planting 50,000 fruit-bearing plants in the border villages will improve their economy and help stop migration, the army chief said and appealed to the locals to protect the plants.
Gen Rawat promised the villagers to take up the issue of creating improved communication facilities in their areas with the chief minister.
The Army chief spoke to the villagers and heard their problems assuring them of taking steps at his level to resolve them.
Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as kingmaker in Haryana, will be meeting his 10 legislators in Delhi on Friday to decide which party to support in order to form the next government in the state, sources said on Thursday.
The Haryana Assembly poll verdict threw up a fractured mandate with the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake and the BJP bagging 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.
Though Chautala has remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress, party sources said that he is likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah soon.
Sources also said that the BJP too would like to have him onboard and make him an equal stakeholder in the state government as it would help reduce dependence on Independents, even though many of them are BJP rebels.
A day-long Diwali and Hindu New Year's celebrations will be hosted at the site of the first Hindu temple in UAE's capital Abu Dhabi next Friday, according to a statement. The festivities will be held at the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar-Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu Mandir site on November 1, the statement released by the temple authorities said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in February last year laid the foundation stone for the temple via video conferencing from the Dubai Opera House, where he addressed the members of the Indian community.
Open to one and all, the celebrations are an opportunity for all guests to appreciate Hindu traditions and culture, according to the statement.
An exhibition will also be organized to commemorate the UAE's 'Year of Tolerance', along with a variety of different cultural programs, including devotional songs performed by prominent members of the Indian community, it said.
The United States on Thursday sought from India a "roadmap" to political and economic normalcy in Kashmir and immediate release of all political detainees as it asked Pakistan to take "sustained and irreversible" steps against militants and terrorists in its territory.
Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians of Jammu and Kashmir have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest in view of the Centre's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and splitting the state into two Union Territories.
"We continue to press for the release of detainees for the full restoration of everyday services, but most importantly, for a roadmap to the restoration of political and economic normalcy," said Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells.
30-day Winter Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to commence from 13th November 2019
Top News