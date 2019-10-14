8 killed, 1 missing as jeep falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 14, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
In a major step towards easing the 69-day lockdown in the Kashmir Valley, authorities on Saturday announced that some 40 lakh postpaid mobile phones will become operational from Monday noon. The announcement was made by Jammu and Kashmir Principle Secretary and Spokesman Rohit Kansal at a nationally televised press conference.
However, over 20 lakh prepaid mobile phones, and mobile and other internet services will remain deactivated for now.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday campaign for the party in Haryana and will address a public meeting in Nuh, sources said. Gandhi will address the meeting in the afternoon and will reach Nuh in southern Haryana by road from Delhi, they said. The meeting was finalised after consultations with party leaders of the state.
Nuh is the district headquarters in the Mewat area and falls under the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency. Gandhi is also campaigning for the party for the Maharashtra assembly elections on October 13 and 15.
Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are slated on October 21.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Monday. The shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
"Effective from Monday, October 14, 2019, the equity shares of IRCTC Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities," BSE said in a circular.
The IPO, which was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4, was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy. The meeting is expected to review fund flow to stressed NBFC and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors, sources said.
Banks are expected to present a report card on partial credit guarantee scheme and fund raising from the market to enhance their capital base.
The Centre in August issued guidelines on operationalising Rs 1 lakh crore partial guarantee scheme under which PSBs can purchase high-rated pooled assets of financially sound non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he was saddened by the loss of life and extensive destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan. At least 35 people have died, and another 17 missing on Sunday as Hagibis ripped through Japan including the Tokyo metropolitan area, causing multiple rivers to overflow and blackouts in 376,000 houses, Xinhua reported.
In a statement, the UN chief extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Japan and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Unable to get qualified personnel from the Scheduled Caste Converts to Christianity (SCCC) category to fill up 25 posts for Assistant Surgeons/Casualty Medical Officer, the Kerala Public Service Commission has issued notification, third since December 2014, inviting applications for the posts. The notification has been issued by the Health Service Department and the pay scale is Rs 45,800-89,000.
The notification, titled Third NCA Notification or Third No Candidate Available Notification, was issued on July 27, 2019, with the last date of application as August 29.
In a dramatic turn of events, former captain Sourav Ganguly emerged as a consensus candidate to be BCCI's new President after Brijesh Patel appeared to have grabbed the coveted post. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah will be the new secretary while Arun Dhumal will be the new treasurer. Dhumal is the younger brother of MoS Finance and former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.
Monday is the last day to file nomination but no election will be held since all candidates have emerged unopposed after weeks of lobbying and hectic parleys.
The 47-year-old Ganguly, who is currently the president of Cricket Association of Bengal, (CAB) will have to demit his post in September 2020 as he will go into compulsory cooling-off period.
Eight persons were killed and one went missing while five others were seriously injured on Sunday when the jeep they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Tharali area of Chamoli district. The mishap occurred near Ghes village of the district when 14 persons were going in the jeep to Dewal to attend a funeral.
The deceased were identified Jasbir Singh (32), Surendra Singh (30), Madan Singh (60), Darban Singh (48), Madan Singh (38), Kailash Singh (40), Gopal Singh (35) and Dharam Singh (55). The one who has gone missing is Jai Singh Danu, 48.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday discussed the situation in Kashmir with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani amidst tensions with India after New Delhi abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Khan, who visited Tehran on Sunday to help mitigate tensions between bitter regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, held talks with President Rouhani at the presidential palace and later met with Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said Khan discussed the situation in Kashmir with Rouhani and expressed gratitude over "Iran's support" on the Kashmir issue.
Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter" and has asked Islamabad to accept the reality.
In a joint operation, Delhi Police along with Bihar Police arrested two men wanted in a case robbery worth Rs 50 lakh in Hauz Rani area. The accused, Murad, 32, and Mohammad Mubarak, 27, both residents of Kadua district of Katihar in Bihar, were wanted in the case registered at Kadua district.
The two were nabbed by the point team of a special staff of south district of Delhi Police and Bihar Police.
A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl after raping her in west Delhi's Naraina, police said on Sunday. The accused and the victim were known to each other, they said. Police said, they were informed by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital about the death of a girl on Saturday. According to the police, the girl was found dead by her parents in the morning. No external injuries were found on the victim's body.
