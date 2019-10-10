CBI grills portal CEO Mathew Samuel in Narada scam probe | Live Updates

The US dollar ticked down slightly as investors scrutinized the September policy meeting minutes released by the US Federal Reserve. In late New York trading on Wednesday, the euro was up to $1.0974 from $1.0954 in the previous session, and the British pound was down to $1.2211 from $1.2217 in the previous session, Xinhua reported.

The Australian dollar decreased to $0.6726 from $0.6730.