CBI grills portal CEO Mathew Samuel in Narada scam probe | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 10, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
A pregnant woman, travelling from Karjat to Parel, gave birth to a child at Railway's One Rupee Clinic at Thane railway station this morning. The mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.
BSF on 3rd consecutive day spotted drone, which had entered from Pakistan side, last evening in Hussainiwala village of Punjab's Ferozepur dist. It was first spotted around 7:15 pm last evening, then by security personnel&later by the locals. Police is investigating.
Dudaram Bishnoi, BJP candidate from Fatehabad (Haryana): Aap sab mujhe yahan se vidhayak bana ke bhejoge, nashe ki baat hai, education ki baat hai, motor waale aapko challan kar dein - ye jo chhoti-moti dikkaten hain, jab aapka beta MLA banega apne aap khatam ho jaenge. (09.10) pic.twitter.com/q9jTQcG34O— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats' for the upcoming
The US dollar ticked down slightly as investors scrutinized the September policy meeting minutes released by the US Federal Reserve. In late New York trading on Wednesday, the euro was up to $1.0974 from $1.0954 in the previous session, and the British pound was down to $1.2211 from $1.2217 in the previous session, Xinhua reported.
The Australian dollar decreased to $0.6726 from $0.6730.
A total of 12 Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Wednesday in a raid and an airstrike in the Iraqi provinces of Salahudin and Diyala, respectively, security sources said.
In Salahudin, an army force raided a house used as an IS hideout at a village in northwest of the provincial capital Tikrit, some 170 km north of Baghdad, said a statement by Abdul Muhsin Hatem, commander of Salahudin operations, Xinhua reported.
Several areas of the city were inundated, disrupting vehicular movement following heavy showers since Wednesday afternoon.
The city police's traffic department said due to rain and water-logging, traffic was slow on the arterial Strand Road and C.R. Avenue. College Street and Council House street, as also some low-lying south Kolkata areas, were also affected for a couple of hours.
The Regional Meteorological Centre here said 58 mm rainfall was recorded in Alipore over twenty-four hours till 8.30 p.m.
The CBI, probing the sensational Narada sting footage case, on Wednesday grilled Narada News portal CEO Mathew Samuel for over two hours in connection with the scam that allegedly showed a number of political leaders accepting wads of cash in return for promise to dole out favours to a fictitious company.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said Samuel was summoned to Nizam Palace - the federal agency's office - here to ascertain some details about the video footage of the sting operation.
The agency had earlier sent a notice to Samuel to appear before it for questioning in connection with the case.
China is facing their hardest time in decades in maintaining the economy and badly wants to have a trade deal with the US, President Donald Trump has said, ahead of the next round of trade negotiations between the two giants economies. “China is having a hard time at this moment. And I think they'd like to make a deal very badly. And so we have a lot of things that are really exciting,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
The US and China will hold the next round of trade negotiations on October 10, as the two major trading powers are trying to end their bruising trade war.
A man was arrested for trying to snatch an Indian Revenue Service officer's mobile phone while he was about to board a bus to Dehradun at Kashmere Gate station. Sunny, a resident of Paharganj, along with his accomplice, attacked Vijay Babu Vasanta on Tuesday. A family member dropped Vasanta outside the bus terminal and while he was walking to board a bus, the accused came on a scooter and snatched his mobile phone.
The victim called for help and ran after the scooter. The accused lost control over the vehicle and fell on the ground, following which people caught hold of Sunny while his accomplice managed to flee the spot.
The first commercial flight from the Hindon civil airport, which is adjacent to the IAF's Hindon airbase, will operate from Friday when a nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November.
Mahindra South Africa has achieved growth in the South African passenger vehicle and pickup market despite an overall drop in sales because of the current economic downturn in the country. Figures released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) show that Mahindra South Africa is one of the country's fastest-growing passenger vehicle and pickup brands.
Data from NAAMSA, which recently consolidated the sales for the first three quarters of 2019, show that Mahindra is on track to reach a new overall sales record that will easily exceed its target of 5,664 units for full year.
NAAMSA reported that the overall market for the year to end-September was down 3.5 per cent with the largest volume decline being in the passenger vehicle market, which has declined by 4.9 per cent or 13,468 vehicles when compared to the same period last year.
Despite this, Mahindra has grown by 33.4 per cent to reach 5,584 sales up to the end of September.
US President Donald Trump has said that he hoped Turkey would "act rationally" as the country launched an operation to invade Kurdish-controlled North Syria. Warning of actions against Turkey's economy, Trump said that he would consider moves tougher than sanctions if Ankara does not do the operations in northern Syria in as humane a way as possible.
"I will wipe out (Turkey's) his economy if that happens,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he is concerned that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will try to wipe out the Kurds.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Haryana on 14th October
