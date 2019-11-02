PM Modi to embark on 3-day Thailand visit today for ASEAN-related summits | Live Updates

Senior Advocate D.C. Raina was on Friday appointed the Advocate General of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification to the effect.

It said, "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint D.C. Raina, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

Besides mentioning his remuneration and other provisions, it said his headquarters, unless otherwise directed by the government, will be the same as the headquarters of the high court.

He will also be provided security by the Home Department.

The order was issued by the new Lt Governor of J&K UT, G.C. Murmu.