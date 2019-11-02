PM Modi to embark on 3-day Thailand visit today for ASEAN-related summits | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 2, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 2, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
China has reached a consensus with US trade negotiators on core bilateral trade issues after conducting high-level telephonic talks, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.
Senior Advocate D.C. Raina was on Friday appointed the Advocate General of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification to the effect.
It said, "In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 79 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint D.C. Raina, Senior Advocate, as Advocate General for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."
Besides mentioning his remuneration and other provisions, it said his headquarters, unless otherwise directed by the government, will be the same as the headquarters of the high court.
He will also be provided security by the Home Department.
The order was issued by the new Lt Governor of J&K UT, G.C. Murmu.
A 4-year-old boy was reunited with his parents by Vineet Kumar Singh, an RPF official at Dadar railway station, Mumbai.
Additional Director General VS Pathania, assumed charge as Indian Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) at Visakhapatnam.
A London court on Friday extended the bail of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in connection with a 2016 hate speech case where he had allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their hands.
Hussain appeared before Justice Nigel Sweeney at the Central Criminal Court where it ruled that a preliminary hearing in the case will be held on March 20, 2020, and the trial will begin on June 1, The Dawn reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday embark on a three-day visit to Thailand to participate in the ASEAN, East Asia, and RCEP summits.
The Prime Minister's engagements on the first day include his address to the Indian community living in the country and the release of a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, as well as the release of a Thai translation of Tamil classic Tirukkural, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Top News
Latest News