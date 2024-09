Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu cast their ballots in the second phase of polling for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The polling was held at 24 stations set up in Jammu, Delhi and Udhampur. "Nearly 40 per cent polling was registered at 19 polling stations in Jammu, followed by 37 per cent in Udhampur and 43 per cent in Delhi in the second phase of the Assembly elections," Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani told PTI.