Breaking News May 19 | LIVE

May 19, 2021 6:29 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 164 million, including 3,418,028 fatalities. A total of 143,800,668 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

  • May 19, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake in East Pacific Rise

    Earthquake with 6.7 magnitude in southern East Pacific Rise: USGS

  • May 19, 2021 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    IMD alert for Delhi/NCR

    Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana: IMD

  • May 19, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Earthquake strikes Nepal

    Magnitude 5.3 intensity earthquake strikes 35 km East of Pokhara in Nepal

