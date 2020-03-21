Baba Ramdev speaks on how to boost immunity to fight coronavirus | LIVE

People in large numbers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wait to board their respective trains. A passenger says, "There are so many people on trains that I didn't get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of coronavirus".

