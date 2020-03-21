Saturday, March 21, 2020
     
Baba Ramdev speaks on how to boost immunity to fight coronavirus | LIVE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 21, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2020 8:33 IST
Breaking news blog 

LIVE UPDATES: 

Live updates :Breaking news March 21

  • Mar 21, 2020 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK has tested positive for Coronavirus

    One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK has tested positive for Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in Punjab rises to 4

     

  • Mar 21, 2020 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Baba Ramdev explains how yoga can help you boost immunity to fight COVID-19

    In an exclusive report of India TV, Baba Ramdev explains how yoga can help you boost immunity to fight COVID-19.

  • Mar 21, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea from North Pyongan Province

    North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea from North Pyongan Province

  • Mar 21, 2020 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple closed for devotees till 31st March in view of COVID-19 pandemic

    Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple closed for devotees till 31st March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Mar 21, 2020 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus pandemic: Western Railway cancels 6 trains

    Six trains (14309, 14310, 22413, 22414, 29019, and 29020) have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

     

  • Mar 21, 2020 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    People in large numbers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wait to board their respective trains

    People in large numbers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wait to board their respective trains. A passenger says, "There are so many people on trains that I didn't get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of coronavirus".

  • Mar 21, 2020 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID-19

    Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID-19

