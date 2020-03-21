Baba Ramdev speaks on how to boost immunity to fight coronavirus | LIVE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 21, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
One Mohali resident with travel history to the UK has tested positive for Coronavirus; Total number of positive cases in Punjab rises to 4
In an exclusive report of India TV, Baba Ramdev explains how yoga can help you boost immunity to fight COVID-19.
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea from North Pyongan Province
Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple closed for devotees till 31st March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six trains (14309, 14310, 22413, 22414, 29019, and 29020) have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
People in large numbers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wait to board their respective trains. A passenger says, "There are so many people on trains that I didn't get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of coronavirus".
Mumbai: People in large numbers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus wait to board their respective trains. A passenger says, "There are so many people on trains that I didn't get a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. My parents have asked me to return because of #coronavirus". pic.twitter.com/YOF7UtWIzm— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2020
Staffer in US Vice President Mike Pence's office tests positive for COVID-19
Top News