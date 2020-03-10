Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2020 8:54 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 10, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates :Breaking News March 10 2020

  • Mar 10, 2020 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000 as China reports 17 more deaths

  • Mar 10, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    US military begins withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

    US military begins withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, reports AFP news agency quoting official.

  • Mar 10, 2020 7:25 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    International border with Myanmar closed due to coronavirus: Manipur CM

    Manipur CM N. Biren Singh announced, "In view of the possible threat of transmission of Coronavirus / COVID-19, the international border with Myanmar has been closed including gate no 1 and 2 in Moreh until further orders."

  • Mar 10, 2020 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    3 NDFB factions dissolve in Assam's Udalguri

    Three factions of insurgent outfit National Democratic Front of Boroland dissolve themselves at designated camp of NDFB in lower Assam's Udalguri district.

  • Mar 10, 2020 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    US strongly opposes action to form parallel govt in Afghanistan: Pompeo

    Asserting that the United States strongly supports a "unified and sovereign" Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said Washington "strongly opposes" any action to form a parallel government in Kabul.

    This comes after Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, took simultaneous oaths for the presidency, plunging the war-torn country into a new political crisis.

