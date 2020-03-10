Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on March 10, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000 as China reports 17 more deaths
US military begins withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, reports AFP news agency quoting official.
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh announced, "In view of the possible threat of transmission of Coronavirus / COVID-19, the international border with Myanmar has been closed including gate no 1 and 2 in Moreh until further orders."
Three factions of insurgent outfit National Democratic Front of Boroland dissolve themselves at designated camp of NDFB in lower Assam's Udalguri district.
Asserting that the United States strongly supports a "unified and sovereign" Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said Washington "strongly opposes" any action to form a parallel government in Kabul.
This comes after Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah, took simultaneous oaths for the presidency, plunging the war-torn country into a new political crisis.
