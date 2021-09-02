Thursday, September 02, 2021
     
  4. Breaking News September 2 | LIVE Updates
Breaking News September 2 | LIVE Updates

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2021 8:22 IST
Breaking News, September 2 | LIVE Updates.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.

 

 

 

 

 

  • Sep 02, 2021 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Several roads waterlogged in Ring road area as Delhi continues to receive heavy rainfall

    Delhi: Several roads waterlogged in the Ring road area as the national capital continues to receive heavy rainfall.

     

     

  • Sep 02, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indian Navy-Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Cup organised Senior Nationals at Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre on Sep 1

    Indian Navy- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (IN-MDL) Cup organised Senior Nationals 2021 at Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre, Mumbai on September 1. It was presided over by Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Western Naval Command, Mumbai

  • Sep 02, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tokyo Paralympics: Taekwondo Women's K44-49 kg- Aruna Tanwar moves into quarter-final

    Tokyo Paralympics , Taekwondo Women's K44-49 kg: Aruna Tanwar moves into quarter-final.

  • Sep 02, 2021 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Mizoram reported 545 new positive cases on Sep 1

    Mizoram reported 545 new positive cases yesterday (on September 01). Total death toll 218 and active cases 9,066.

     

  • Sep 02, 2021 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during next 2 hrs: IMD

    Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 02 hours: India Meteorological Department.

  • Sep 02, 2021 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bhupen Kumar Borah to arrive in Delhi today to meet Bhanwar Jitendra Singh

    Assam PCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah to arrive in Delhi today to meet Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, General Secretary, AICC in-charge of Assam.

  • Sep 02, 2021 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Tokyo Paralympics: Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage- Suhas LY beats Germany's Niklas Jan Pott

    Tokyo Paralympics, Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage: Suhas L Yathiraj beats Germany's Niklas Jan Pott 21-9, 21-3.

