Breaking News, September 2 | LIVE Updates.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.
Indian Navy- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (IN-MDL) Cup organised Senior Nationals 2021 at Indian Navy Watermanship Training Centre, Mumbai on September 1. It was presided over by Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), Western Naval Command, Mumbai
Tokyo Paralympics , Taekwondo Women's K44-49 kg: Aruna Tanwar moves into quarter-final.
Mizoram reported 545 new positive cases yesterday (on September 01). Total death toll 218 and active cases 9,066.
Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 02 hours: India Meteorological Department.
Assam PCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah to arrive in Delhi today to meet Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, General Secretary, AICC in-charge of Assam.
Tokyo Paralympics, Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage: Suhas L Yathiraj beats Germany's Niklas Jan Pott 21-9, 21-3.
