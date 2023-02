Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was arrested and charged with murder. Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press. County Sheriff Brad Lance told local news outlets the killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes. Trucks marked as belonging to the sheriff's office and Tate County search and rescue were parked outside the store, where authorities used yellow tape to cordon off the building. Richard Dale Crum, 52, was booked into jail on one count of capital murder, said Katherine King, an administrative employee at the Sheriff's Department. She said Crum was being held without bond and investigators could file further charges. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.