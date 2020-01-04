Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized at Chennai Airport | Live Updates

Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 04, 2020.

January 04, 2020 6:54 IST
Breaking News on January 04
  • Jan 04, 2020 6:54 AM (IST)

    5 arrested in possession of fake currency notes in Srikakulam

    5 people arrested in possession of fake currency notes with face value of Rs 1,23,400 in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Further investigation underway.

  • Jan 04, 2020 6:53 AM (IST)

    Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized at Chennai Airport

    Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized by Customs at Chennai Airport, on Thursday. Further investigation underway.

  • Jan 04, 2020 6:52 AM (IST)

    19 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway

    19 trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

