Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized at Chennai Airport | Live Updates

Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized at Chennai Airport

5 arrested in possession of fake currency notes in Srikakulam 5 people arrested in possession of fake currency notes with face value of Rs 1,23,400 in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Further investigation underway.

Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized at Chennai Airport Gold worth Rs 18 lakhs seized by Customs at Chennai Airport, on Thursday. Further investigation underway.

19 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway 19 trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. breaking news

