Allahabad University VC resigns over corruption allegations | Live Updates

  Allahabad University VC resigns over corruption allegations
Allahabad University VC resigns over corruption allegations

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 02, 2020 6:20 IST
  • Jan 02, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Chinese national arrested in Karachi for thrashing traffic constable

    A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday in Karachi for allegedly beating up a traffic constable who tried to stop him from parking his car in a no-parking zone. The incident happened at Qayyumabad area.

    Traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent the Chinese national from parking his car there, which was a no-parking zone. This enraged the Chinese national, who beat up the constable and tried to flee from the scene.
     

  • Jan 02, 2020 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi air quality 'severe'

    Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 418 in 'severe' category in Anand Vihar, at 426 in 'severe' category in RK Puram, and at 457 in 'severe' category in Rohini according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data

  • Jan 02, 2020 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    PM Modi to participate in various programs in Karnataka today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in various programmes in Karnataka, today. The first programme will be a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru

  • Jan 02, 2020 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    21 trains running late due to low visibility

    21 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region

