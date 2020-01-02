Allahabad University VC resigns over corruption allegations | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 02, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday in Karachi for allegedly beating up a traffic constable who tried to stop him from parking his car in a no-parking zone. The incident happened at Qayyumabad area.
Traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent the Chinese national from parking his car there, which was a no-parking zone. This enraged the Chinese national, who beat up the constable and tried to flee from the scene.
Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 418 in 'severe' category in Anand Vihar, at 426 in 'severe' category in RK Puram, and at 457 in 'severe' category in Rohini according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in various programmes in Karnataka, today. The first programme will be a visit to Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru
21 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region
