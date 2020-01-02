Allahabad University VC resigns over corruption allegations | Live Updates

A Chinese national was arrested on Wednesday in Karachi for allegedly beating up a traffic constable who tried to stop him from parking his car in a no-parking zone. The incident happened at Qayyumabad area.

Traffic police constable Amir, who was posted at Zaman Town traffic section, tried to prevent the Chinese national from parking his car there, which was a no-parking zone. This enraged the Chinese national, who beat up the constable and tried to flee from the scene.

