CBI arrests officer posted in Delhi Secretariat in alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh | Live Updates

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2020 6:27 IST
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 07, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Coronavirus death toll rises over 600

    Coronavirus death toll rises to at least 630 as per Chinese governement report.

  • Feb 07, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Ambassador Sandhu presents his credentials to Trump in Oval Office

    Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu presents his credentials to US President Donald Trump, at the Oval office of the White House in Washington DC.

