CBI arrests officer posted in Delhi Secretariat in alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 07, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 07, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Coronavirus death toll rises to at least 630 as per Chinese governement report.
Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu presents his credentials to US President Donald Trump, at the Oval office of the White House in Washington DC.
Top News
Latest News