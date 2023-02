North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, two days after the North resumed testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the latest launch was made toward the North's eastern waters but gave no further details such as exactly what weapon North Korea fired and how far it flew. On Friday, North Korea launched its Hwasong-15 ICBM off its east coast in the country's first missile test since January 1.