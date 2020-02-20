Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
$5 trillion economy by 2024 is a 'wishful thinking': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh | Live updates

New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2020 8:18 IST
Live updates : Breaking News February 20-2020

  • Feb 20, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    17 killed in bus accident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

    At least 15 people died after a Kerala state transport bus met with an accident in Tamil Nadu ​Coimbatore. The bus was travelling to Kerala's Ernakulam from Bengaluru. The accident occured when the bus was crossing Coimbatore city.

    As per reports, the incident took place around 3:15 am when a tyre of a speeding truck burst after which it lost control and hit the bus.

  • Feb 20, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    $5 trillion economy by 2024 a 'wishful thinking': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

    Amid the economic slowdown in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said India's target of achieving $5 trillion economy by 2024 is a 'wishful thinking.'

