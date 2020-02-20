$5 trillion economy by 2024 is a 'wishful thinking': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh | Live updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 19, 2020.
At least 15 people died after a Kerala state transport bus met with an accident in Tamil Nadu Coimbatore. The bus was travelling to Kerala's Ernakulam from Bengaluru. The accident occured when the bus was crossing Coimbatore city.
As per reports, the incident took place around 3:15 am when a tyre of a speeding truck burst after which it lost control and hit the bus.
Amid the economic slowdown in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said India's target of achieving $5 trillion economy by 2024 is a 'wishful thinking.'
