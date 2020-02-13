Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
All Cabinet Ministers in UP to be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 13, 2020

New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2020 7:27 IST
Breaking News February 13
Breaking News February 13

Live updates : Breaking News February 13

  • Feb 13, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    All Cabinet Ministers in UP to be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy

    Chief Minister's Office: On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, all Cabinet Ministers will be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy. The Cabinet meeting which is scheduled to be held next week will be paperless, i-pads will be used. 

  • Feb 13, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway; death toll at 13

    At least 14 feared dead and many injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bhadan, yesterday late night. Sachindra Patel, SSP say,"there were at least 40-45 passengers in the bus. Injured have been shifted to Saifai Mini PGI." At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead. 

  • Feb 13, 2020 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Second batch of 25 foreign envoys who are in J&K to be briefed about security situation

    The second batch of 25 foreign envoys who are in Jammu and Kashmir will be briefed about the security situation in the state by Army today. They will hold meetings with Chief Justice of Jammu&Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, district administration officials and civil society members of Jammu division.

  • Feb 13, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus death toll in hard-hit China's Hubei surges by 242 in one day.

  • Feb 13, 2020 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Nirbhaya case: SC to hear convict Vinay Sharma's plea

    Supreme Court to hear today the plea of ​​Vinay Sharma, a convict in 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Vinay Sharma has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the President's decision to reject the mercy petition.

  • Feb 13, 2020 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Dalai Lama congratulates Kejriwal for AAP's victory in Delhi polls

    Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has congratulated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his party's stupendous victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, saying the people of the national capital will continue to benefit from his leadership.

     

