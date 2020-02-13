All Cabinet Ministers in UP to be given i-pads to make them techno-savvy | Live Updates

At least 14 feared dead and many injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bhadan, yesterday late night. Sachindra Patel, SSP say,"there were at least 40-45 passengers in the bus. Injured have been shifted to Saifai Mini PGI." At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead.