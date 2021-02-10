Breaking News, February 10 | LIVE

Wednesday, February 10, 2021
     
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education, and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2021 9:36 IST
  • Feb 10, 2021 9:36 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    West Bengal: JP Nadda arrives attends party's 'Cha Chakra' program

  • Feb 10, 2021 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    BJP MP Anil Baluni has given Zero Hour Notice in RS

  • Feb 10, 2021 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today

  • Feb 10, 2021 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    "Barbados receives Made in India vaccines," tweets Dr S Jaishankar

  • Feb 10, 2021 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    ECI appoints Bijit Kumar Dhar as additional CEO in Bengal

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed Bijit Kumar Dhar as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal. It also named Arindam Niyogi as the joint secretary and Sourav Barik as the deputy secretary at the CEO''s office in the state.

  • Feb 10, 2021 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Lok Sabha sits till 1 am as members participate in debate on Motion of Thanks

    Sitting past midnight, Lok Sabha members participated in the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. After most of the participants had made their point, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 1 am Wednesday.

    Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday evening. Lok Sabha usually sits between 4 pm and 9 pm but the timing was increased as members were willing. President addressed the joint sitting of Parliament on January 29 in the beginning of the Budget Session.

  • Feb 10, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Majority of US Senate votes that former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial is constitutional

  • Feb 10, 2021 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor', with overall air quality index standing at 325

