Breaking News January 20 | LIVE

New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2021 8:07 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 96.6 million, including  2,065,624 fatalities. As many as  69,269,968 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Live updates :Breaking News January 20

  • Jan 20, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    2 security personnel killed, another injured in terror attack in northwest Pakistan

    At least two security personnel were killed and one injured when unknown terrorists riding a bike opened fire at a Security Forces Road Protection team in northwest Pakistan late Tuesday night, local police said.

    The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Gomal police station in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

  • Jan 20, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    West Bengal: 13 killed in an accident in Jalpaiguri's Dhupguri city

  • Jan 20, 2021 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on 'Prakash Purab'

    Devotees offer prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi on 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru.

