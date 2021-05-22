Breaking News, Latest Updates May 22 | LIVE

Saturday, May 22, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2021 7:44 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 166 million, including more than 3,456,994 fatalities. More than 147,216,992 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News May 22

  • May 22, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Mumbai: 28 year old arrested by Crime Branch for hoarding 25 oxygen cylinders, 12 oxygen kits

  • May 22, 2021 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Nepal President dissolves House of Representatives, announces dates for mid-term elections

  • May 22, 2021 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Army sets up COVID isolation centre at Pathankot within 48 hours

    The Army has setup a COVID isolation centre for civilians in Punjab’s Pathankot in just 48 hours, officials said on Friday. The 50-bed centre was necessitated by surging cases of coronavirus in Pathankot, they said.

    Set up at the district sports stadium at Lamini within 48 hours of receiving a request by the civil administration, the centre would help those COVID patients who are unable to isolate at home due to presence of senior citizens, pregnant women or children, said Sanyam Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot.

  • May 22, 2021 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Toolkit row: Chhattisgarh police sends notice to Raman Singh, seeks to record his statement

  • May 22, 2021 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Odisha: People witnessed Zero Shadow Day in Bhubaneswar

