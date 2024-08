A judicial commission formed to investigate the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody has ruled out any "pre-planned conspiracy" or "police negligence". The commission's report was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on the last day of the monsoon session on Thursday. The five-member commission under former Allahabad High Court judge Dilip B Bhosale was tasked to probe the April 2023 murder of the former lawmaker and his brother.