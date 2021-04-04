Breaking News Live, Latest Updates April 4

Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
Updated on: April 04, 2021 6:31 IST
Breaking News Live Updates April 4
Live updates :BREAKING NEWS APRIL 4

  • Apr 04, 2021 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Anannyah Kumari Alex, first transgender candidate in Kerala Assembly elections withdrew from poll race

    Anannyah Kumari Alex, the first transgender candidate in Kerala Assembly elections withdrew her candidature from the poll race. She said, "I'm backing out as I'm facing stigma, gender discrimination, and sexual harassment from Democratic Social Justice Party. They're trying to play with me to get publicity."

  • Apr 04, 2021 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Long queues outside COVID-19 vaccination centre in Nagpur

  • Apr 04, 2021 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt voice support to Jordan King Abdullah

    The US State Department on Saturday said that Jordan’s monarch King Abdullah II is a "key partner" of the US and "has our full support" amid reports that his half-brother Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein had been questioned - possibly in relation to an alleged plot to destabilize the country.

