BREAKING: IAF MiG-21 Bison jet crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, pilot ejects safely

A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday evening. A technical malfunction is said to have caused the crash. The incident happened at 8.15 pm today.

Luckily, the pilot managed to eject safely. Meanwhile, a court of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the accident.

"During a training sortie in the western sector, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft experienced a major technical malfunction this evening. The pilot ejected safely at about 2015 hrs. There is no loss of life. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a tweet.

The Indian Air Force lost 27 aircraft, including 15 fighter jets and helicopters, in crashes since 2016, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had said in Parliament in 2019.

In the 2016-17 fiscal, six IAF fighter jets, two helicopters, one transport aircraft and one trainer crashed. In 2017-18, the air force lost two fighter jets and one trainer aircraft in crashes.

The number rose sharply in 2018-19 with the IAF losing seven fighter jets, two helicopters and two trainers.

