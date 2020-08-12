Wednesday, August 12, 2020
     
Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies after a heart attack

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died after a heart attack on Wednesday at his residence in Ghaziabad.

New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2020 20:43 IST
Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died after a heart attack on Wednesday at his residence in Ghaziabad. He was taken to Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital after he suddenly collapsed at his home. The national party informed about the demise of its leader through the official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief."

Last year in October, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi appointed Tyagi as its media in-charge in Uttar Pradesh. Tyagi was Congress' national spokesperson and had worked in the party in various capacities. He was also assigned to handle the media in Mumbai in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Leaders from Congress and political parties expressed their condolences over the sudden death of Rajiv Tyagi. 

