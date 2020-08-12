Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies after a heart attack

Image Source : INDIA TV Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi dies due to cardiac arrest

Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi died after a heart attack on Wednesday at his residence in Ghaziabad. He was taken to Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital after he suddenly collapsed at his home. The national party informed about the demise of its leader through the official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief."

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Last year in October, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi appointed Tyagi as its media in-charge in Uttar Pradesh. Tyagi was Congress' national spokesperson and had worked in the party in various capacities. He was also assigned to handle the media in Mumbai in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Leaders from Congress and political parties expressed their condolences over the sudden death of Rajiv Tyagi.

Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 12, 2020

Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) August 12, 2020

कांग्रेस पार्टी के मजबूत सिपाही और बेहतरीन प्रवक्ता राजीव त्यागी जी के आकस्मिक निधन का समाचार दुखद है।



उनका जाना कांग्रेस पार्टी की न भरी जा सकने वाली क्षति है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति और परिवारजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 12, 2020

