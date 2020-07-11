Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm on July 14 to July 22

Image Source : AP Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm on July 14 to July 23

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on July 22 in view rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed on Saturday. However, essential services will be allowed in the city and its neighbouring rural districts. Earlier it was decided that Bengaluru will go under a complete lockdown on Sunday, July 11 — a weekly ritual that will go on till August 2.

"Hospitals, groceries, fruit, vegetable and grocery shops will remain open and the medical and post-graduate exams scheduled will be held," the state government's release stated.

Meanwhile, on Friday for the second day in a row, both Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru witnessed single-day record highs in number of new Covid-19 cases. 2,313 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours take the state's overall tally to 33,418. 57 more deaths took the state's death toll to 543.

Of these, Bengaluru Urban notched up 1,447 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which took its overall tally to 15,329.

