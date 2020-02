Breaking: 24 dead as bus with falls off bridge in Rajasthan's Boondi

At least 24 have been reported dead as bus in Rajasthan's Boondi fell in a river. The bus was reportedly carrying over 40 members of the family and friends of a groom who was supposed to get married.

The accident took place early Wednesday morning as the bus fell of a bridge and into a river.

The bus fell in the river near Papdi gaon in Boondi, Sawaimadhopur district in Rajasthan

(more to follow...)