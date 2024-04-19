Friday, April 19, 2024
     
BrahMos supersonic cruise Missiles delivered to Philippines by India

As part of efforts to boost military ties with the Philippines, India has decided to post a defence attache to that country along with Ethiopia, Mozambique, Poland and Ivory Coast.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2024 15:02 IST
BrahMos supersonic cruise Missiles
Image Source : ANI BrahMos supersonic cruise Missiles

India on Friday delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, over two years after inking a USD 375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country, people familiar with the matter said.

A military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force transported the missile and the launchers to the Philippines for delivering them to the country's marine forces. In January 2022, India sealed a deal with the Philippines to supply three batteries of the missile. It is the first export of the BrahMos missile by India. A few other countries including Argentina have also shown interest in procuring BrahMos missiles from India.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms. BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

India has been looking at further expanding defence ties with the Philippines against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the South China Sea. There have been growing global concerns over China's sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

