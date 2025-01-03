BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi had visited 'shakha', claims RSS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE BR Ambedkar visited RSS shakha, claims its media wing

As per the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS') communication wing, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had visited a 'shakha' in 1940 in Maharashtra's Satara. He felt a sense of 'empathy' towards the Sangh. The media wing of Sangh in its statement also mentioned that in 1934, Mahatma Gandhi also visited a shakha. The Vidarbha prant of the Vishwa Samvad Kendra (VSK), the communication wing of the RSS, on Thursday issued a statement with these claims. The RSS has entered its centenary year.

BR Ambedkar visited RSS Shakha 85 years ago

The communication wing of RSS claimed that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had said during his visit that despite some varied opinions, he looks at RSS with a sense of belonging. Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had visited a branch of RSS 85 years ago.

VSK said that in his address, Dr Ambedkar said, "Although there are differences over certain issues, I look at the Sangh with a sense of belongingness."

RSS' media wing also gave proofs of its claim

Vishwa Samvad Kendra said that on January 9, 1940, Pune-based Marathi daily 'Kesari' had published the news about Dr Ambedkar visiting the RSS shakha. The VSK attested the clipping of the news along with its claims.

In the report, the references of a book titled 'Dr Ambedkar Aur Samajik Kranti Ki Yatra' written by RSS ideologue Dattopant Thengadi were cited. It talked about the relationship between the RSS and Dr Ambedkar. At the beginning of the eighth chapter of the book, Thengadi says that Dr Ambedkar had full knowledge of the RSS.

"Dr Ambedkar also knew that RSS is a pan-India organisation uniting Hindus. He also knew that there was a difference between outfits loyal to Hindutva or those uniting Hindus and the RSS. There was doubt in his mind about the pace of RSS' growth. In this view, Dr Ambedkar and RSS need to be analysed," the VSK quoted the book.

The VSK in its statement also said that the allegation that the Sangh is only for Brahmins have been proven wrong with these claims. It said Mahatma Gandhi had visited the RSS camp at Wardha in 1934, where he realised that there were volunteers of various castes and religions in the Sangh.