Boy ends life over demand for mobile phone

A 15-year-old schoolboy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Nagpur over his demand for a mobile phone from parents, police said. According to the police, the boy's parents had told him that they would give a new mobile to him once he clears the Class X exam next year.

"The boy, Nayankumar, a resident of Hemu Colony in the city used to ask for a mobile phone from his parents. They promised to give a new phone after his Class X exam. However, the minor had become desperate to own a phone," an official said.

"Around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the boy tied a rope to a ceiling fan at home and hanged himself," the official said.

The minor's father is a construction contractor, while his mother is a homemaker, he added.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Jaripatka police station.

