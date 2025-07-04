Born 127 years ago, represented Gujarat, Haryana in LS, served twice as PM: All about India's Bharat Ratna Gulzarilal Nanda was instrumental in shaping the Five-Year Plans and also held ministries such as Planning, Irrigation and Power, and Labour and Employment from the 1950s to the 1960s.

New Delhi:

On the 127th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee and former prime minister Gulzarilal Nanda, leaders across the country paid tributes to a statesman remembered not only for his brief stints as India's interim prime minister but also for his deep-rooted contributions to India's freedom struggle, labour movement, and planning framework.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Nanda as a "dedicated scholar" and a freedom fighter whose "undeterred participation in the Non-Cooperation Movement and Satyagraha, even through repeated imprisonments, significantly strengthened the freedom struggle."

Freedom fighter and labour leader

Born on July 4, 1898, in Sialkot (now in Pakistan), Gulzarilal Nanda was committed to public service from a young age. Nanda was actively involved in the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1921 and later in the Satyagraha (1932) and Quit India Movement (1942-44), enduring imprisonment for his role

Gulzarilal Nanda.

Between 1922 and 1946, he served as secretary of the Ahmedabad Textile Labour Association, championing workers' rights long before independence. In 1947, he played a pivotal role in founding the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and served as its president, a legacy that remains vital to India's labour history.

Key roles in government

Nanda served in the Bombay Legislative Assembly before independence and held the Labour and Housing portfolio. Recognising his administrative acumen, the Congress leadership brought him to Delhi, where he became vice chairman of the Planning Commission during critical years of India's economic development.

He was instrumental in shaping the Five-Year Plans and also held ministries such as Planning, Irrigation and Power, and Labour and Employment from the 1950s to the 1960s.

Twice prime minister, brief but crucial tenures

Gulzarilal Nanda twice assumed office as interim Prime Minister of India, first after Jawaharlal Nehru's death (May 27 – June 9, 1964) and then after Lal Bahadur Shastri's demise (January 11 – January 24, 1966). A senior-most Cabinet colleague, his leadership during transitional periods ensured governmental stability.

As Home Minister, Nanda introduced strong anti-corruption measures, pioneered efforts towards Lokayukta and Lokpal institutions, and once vowed in Parliament to end corruption within two years or resign.

A life remembered

Representing Gujarat and Haryana in the Lok Sabha, Gulzarilal Nanda's life was marked by simplicity, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to national service. His contributions to India's governance and labour reform continue to inspire generations.