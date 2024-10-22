Ten flights each of Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and 5 of Akasa get bomb threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

As many as 10 flights each of Vistara and IndiGo airlines on Tuesday received fresh bomb threats. Confirming the news, Vistara Spokesperson said, "We confirm that a few of Vistara’s flights operating on 21 October 2024 received security threats on social media. We immediately alerted the relevant authorities and are following all security procedures as directed by them. At Vistara, the safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are of utmost importance."

Here is the list of Indigo flights

6E-63 Delhi Jeddah

6E-12 Istanbul-Delhi

6E-83 Delhi Dammam

6E-65 Kozikode jeddah

6E-67 Hyderabad Jeddah

6E-77 Bengaluru Jeddah

6E-18 Istanbul Mumbai

6E-164 Mangalore Mumbai

6E-118 Lucknow Pune

6E-75 Ahmedabad Jeddah

Along with it, ten Air India flights, and five Akasa flights have also received threats.

On Monday, as many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, according to sources. The flights of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India were among those that received the bomb threats, the sources in the know said.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said four of its flights on Monday received security-related alerts. They are 6E 164 (Mangaluru to Mumbai), 6E 75, (Ahmedabad to Jeddah), 6E 67 (Hyderabad to Jeddah) and 6E 118 (Lucknow to Pune). Passengers from these flights disembarked safely, according to four separate statements from the airline.