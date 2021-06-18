Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP seeks Mukul Roy's disqualification from West Bengal Assembly



Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the disqualification of party turncoat Mukul Roy from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has filed a petition before the Speaker seeking his disqualification under the anti-defection law. Adhikari is the Leader of Opposition in the House.

Roy had won the Assembly polls from Nadia district's Krishnanagar seat in the elections held earlier this year. He, however, quit the BJP last week and joined the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Roy, considered a close aide of Mamata, had quit the TMC in 2017 and joined the BJP. Roy who was named in the Narada sting operation case, jumped the ship after he was suspended by the TMC for six years over alleged anti-party activities. He also gave up his Rajya Sabha seat in October that year and joined the BJP in the subsequent month. Mukul was made the national vice-president of the BJP later. His son joined the saffron party in 2019.

In the Assembly elections held this year, he defeated TMC's Koushani Mukherjee in Krishnanagar by nearly 35,000 votes. Roy along with his son Subhranshu rejoined the TMC in the presence of Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata last Friday.

The BJP is the principal opposition in the party, winning 77 seats in 294-seat Assembly. The TMC retained power for a record third time winning 213 seats.

Also Read: Mamata vs Suvendu: HC adjourns hearing on TMC supremo's plea challenging Nandigram verdict

Also Read: BJP to hold demonstrations against TMC's 'political violence' next week

Latest India News