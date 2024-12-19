Mukesh Rajput, another BJP MP, gets injured in Parliament, admitted to ICU of RML Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP MP Mukesh Rajput hospitalised at RML Hospital.

Amid upheavals in the Parliament over protests on the BR Ambedkar row, another BJP MP Mukesh Rajput reportedly sustained severe injuries and was admitted in the ICU of the RML Hospital on Thursday. This comes after BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi also sustained head injuries and alleged that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushed one MP, who fell on him causing him to fall down and get hurt.

A recent development revealed that Rajput had fallen on Sarangi, causing the duo to get hurt. Rajput said that Congress leader Gandhi had pushed him due to which the incident took place.

Following the incident Union Ministers Shivraj Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi met the injured BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput at RML Hospital. Videos from the scene, earlier, showed Sarangi in a wheelchair after he got injured during the jostling with the INDIA Alliance MPs. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti also met Mukesh Rajput at the RML Hospital.