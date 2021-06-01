BJP MLA Mahesh Landge, others booked for flouting Covid norms at daughter's pre-wedding function

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ ANI BJP MLA Mahesh Landge and over 60 others were booked for flouting Covid norms at the haldi ceremony

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge and 60 others were booked for violating Covid norms after a video went viral showing them celebrating at the former's daughter’s pre-wedding function in Pune.

According to reports, the virall video was shot in the vicinity of Landge's house in Bhosari are at the haldi ceremony on Sunday evening.

According to police, more than 60 people including Landge attended the event. The function was held without taking prior permission from the administration.

Police said that an offence has been registered and a probe is underway launched to identify individuals in the video.

Landge, who is also the legislator from the Pimpri-Chinchwad, and others were booked under various provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and section 188 of the CrPC from obstructing public servant in doing their work.

The present lockdown rules restrict individuals who can attend a wedding to 50.

