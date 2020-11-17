Image Source : PTI BJP MLA Kali Prasad's convoy attacked in UP's Salempur district

The convoy of BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Salempur, Kali Prasad, was attacked by unidentified miscreants in Deoria district. The police have detained six persons in connection with the incident. The MLA was unharmed in the incident which took place, late on Monday evening.

According to Shripat Mishra, the Deoria Superintendent of Police (SP), the BJP MLA was returning after meeting a party member near Chakarwa Bahordas, when his convoy crossed a procession at Pranchappra village in Salempur police station area.

Some unidentified miscreants broke the rear windshield of the SUV in which MLA Prasad was seated.

The police official said, "The MLA was not injured, but his security was stepped up and a case has been registered."

The SP said a team of forensic experts was sent to ascertain how the rear windshield of the SUV broke.

