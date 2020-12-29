Image Source : FILE BJP Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party

BJP Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party on Tuesday. In his letter to BJP state president C.R Patil, Vasava said he will resign from Lok Sabha during Parliament's budget session.

Vasava first got elected to 12th Lok Sabha in a by-election held on 25 November 1998 from the Bharuch Parliamentary Constituency of Gujarat, once a stronghold of Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s political advisor Ahmed Patel.

He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 from the same constituency (renamed as Bharuch in 2008); five times in a row. He also served in the Government of Gujarat in 1994 as a Deputy Minister.

