Bishnoi Gang issues death threat to Pappu Yadav, complaint filed at Delhi Police

Speaking to the media, Alam said the first message was received on his mobile phone at 2:25 am, while the second one was sent at 9:49 am. "We immediately reported the matter to the police after informing our seniors," Alam added.

Published on: November 07, 2024 21:05 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Independent MP Pappu Yadav

Days after Bihar Police arrested an accused in connection with a threatening call made to Pappu Yadav while posing as an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a similar complaint was lodged on Thursday (November 7) with Delhi Police. Yadav's PA, Mohammad Sadique Alam, reported that Yadav had allegedly received another death threat from a member of the Bishnoi gang.

According to the information received, Alam filed a complaint against an unknown assailant at the Connaught Place police station, stating that he had received two threatening messages on his phone. The sender, who claimed to be associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, threatened to eliminate Yadav.

