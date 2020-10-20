MP BJP minister calls Congress candidate's wife 'mistress', faces flak

Image Source : FILE MP BJP minister Bisahulal Singh/FILE

Bisahulal Singh, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh, is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. The row has erupted in the midst of a political storm surrounding senior Congress leader and former chief minister Kamal Nath who referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as "item".

In a video that went viral on Monday, Bisahulal Singh was purportedly heard describing the second wife of Congress candidate Vishwanath Singh Kunjam as "mistress." He is contesting assembly by-poll from Anuppur. "Why Vishwanath Singh is hiding information about his first wife and mentioned his 'Rakhail' (mistress) in the nomination papers? He has not given information about his first wife but about his mistress," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kunjam, however, dismissed Singh's statement as "baseless". "I got married 15 years back and have a 14-year-old daughter. I will file a defamation suit against him. This exposes the BJP candidate's character. On the one hand they are staging drama of silent fast and on the other hand they disrespect women," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday observed a two-hour silent protest against Kamal Nath's remark referring to BJP leader and state cabinet minister Imarti Devi as "item" during an address ahead of the November bypolls. He, later, slammed Kamal Nath for "shamelessly justifying" his remark. Chouhan also asked Sonia Gandhi to remove Nath from the Congress party.

By-elections for 28 Assembly seats in the state will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will be held on November 10.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage