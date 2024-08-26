Bird flu outbreak: Over 5,000 chickens culled in Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bird flu outbreak: Over 5,000 chickens were culled in Odisha after the H5N1 strain of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, was detected in the Pipili area of Puri district, an official said on Sunday. The epicenter of the bird flu outbreak was located in Puri district, approximately 19 miles from the state capital, Bhubaneswar. This outbreak follows the recent deaths of 1,800 birds at a local poultry farm, which triggered the ongoing containment efforts.

Following the mass deaths of chickens at a poultry farm in Pipili, the state government dispatched a veterinary team to investigate. The team collected samples and sent them for testing, which confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain of avian influenza. In response, the government began culling chickens at the farm and in the surrounding area on Saturday.

Infected birds or chickens are being culled as per the orders, and the government is providing compensation to farmers and poultry owners affected by this preventive measure.

20,000 birds to be culled

Additional Director of Disease Control Jagannath Nanda said that 300 chickens were culled on Saturday, followed by more than 4,700 on Sunday. He mentioned that a total of 20,000 birds are set to be culled in Pipili.

Joint Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Manoj Patnaik added that all birds within a one-kilometer radius of the affected poultry farm will be culled, and the farm will not be permitted to keep chickens for the next five months. He also assured that farmers will be compensated according to the guidelines.

